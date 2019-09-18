Hiker crawls for two days with fractured leg after falling down waterfall

A seasoned bushwalker, who fractured his leg and wrist on a solo walk on Mount Nebo, north-west of Brisbane, has been winched to safety.

Brisbane Bushwalkers hiking guide Neil Parker, 54, was at Cabbage Tree Creek when he fell down a six-metre waterfall.

He splinted his shattered leg with hiking sticks using his first-aid supplies.

Mr Parker then began his two-day crawl to a clearing hoping he would be seen by other walkers or a rescue helicopter.

Queensland Health said he lifted his broken leg every step of the way.

He was winched from the clearing by a rescue helicopter and taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for treatment.

He credits his survival to his preparedness and his family, who set out on Monday to find him with the support of the Brisbane Bushwalkers community.

Rescue crews said he was lucky to be found.

Mr Parker and his family are expected to speak to the media about the two-day feat later on Wednesday.