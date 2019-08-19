Fog blankets Brisbane, causing airport and ferry chaos

Heavy fog blanketed much of south-east Queensland on Monday morning, with forecasters labelling it the thickest cover seen all year.

The low-lying cloud hung over Brisbane city, spreading as far west to the Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim.

Passengers at Brisbane airport were also warned to expected delays, with “operations slowed for safety”.

At least 12 flights were delayed out of Brisbane airport.

Half a dozen flights were also cancelled – largely due to delays in Sydney, where high winds reduced flights to one runway.

#Brisbane fog clearing rapidly now. Interestingly the trough didn't help to clear much, but rather just skated over the fog and out to sea. With dry air on the way and dust on the Darling Downs approaching #Toowoomba there won't be any #fog tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cAec9AbmTk — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) August 18, 2019

The weather bureau’s Michael Knepp warned commuters on the road to also be wary.

“Fog can be quite disruptive to the transport industry and can also cause a few car accidents, so be careful on the roads if you are driving through this fog,” he said.

“It is probably the thickest fog I have seen in Brisbane so far this year.”

Examining the bureau’s webcam at the airport, Mr Knepp said, “I can see the sun actually, which is good news … it should be short lasting.”

Ferry services, including CityCats and ferries from Bulimba to Teneriffe, Kangaroo Point and New Farm Park, were all suspended. They had resumed by mid-morning.

The cover was expected to burn off shortly after, with the maximum temperature in Brisbane city expected to hit 28 degrees on Monday.

“This cold front is moving a little bit quicker than forecast, so it’s about two hours ahead of schedule, maybe even three hours ahead of schedule so that might impact upon our maximum temperature,” Mr Knepp said.

The warmer temperatures will be short lived, with more typical winter weather set to resurface by Tuesday morning.

“With temperatures in the low 20s, those mornings when we wake up are definitely going to feel like winter with temperatures struggling to get into the teens,” he said.

