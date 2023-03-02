Remote NT communities isolated by tropical low

Live

The army has been deployed to help with urgent evacuations as heavy rain continues to batter the Northern Territory and people’s homes become “uninhabitable”.

A deep tropical low is tracking slowly east across the Top End, dumping huge rainfall totals that have caused rapid and devastating flooding.

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said he had received a request from the NT government to supply Australian Defence Force aircraft and personnel.

The army would be helping evacuate residents from remote regions which were experiencing “serious flooding”, he said.

“I’ve been in contact with NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles to offer Federal support to keep people safe,” Senator Watt tweeted.

Major flooding in the Victoria River catchment has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from remote communities.

Residents of Kalkarindji and Daguragu were being transferred to Darwin and Katherine where they faced an uncertain future.

Many are unsure when they will be able to return to their homes which will have to be brought back to a habitable state.

Footage from the unfolding flood emergency shows people waving for help from rooftops, as brown floodwaters lap the gutters.

The weather bureau forecast heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding for parts of the Gregory, Tanami, Barkly and Carpentaria districts on Thursday.

The rain is expected to spread east across the Barkly, with six-hourly rainfall totals of up to 140 millimetres possible.

Intense storm cells and damaging wind gusts are forecast for the area south of Kalkarindji to Renner Springs.

Residents across the Top End have been warned of flash flooding in locations including Tennant Creek, Elliott, Kalkarindji, Lajamanu, Renner Springs and Mallapunyah.

Authorities have urged people in the area to avoid unnecessary travel to allow for a safe evacuation.