Women and children’s safety priority in Alice Springs

Protecting women and children from violence in Alice Springs is the government’s priority as it prepares to review the findings of a report into addressing surging youth crime.

The prime minister appointed Dorrelle Anderson as a central Australian regional controller to review opt-in alcohol restrictions and consider if bans should be implemented.

It will be presented to federal and territory governments on Wednesday after tough takeaway restrictions were put in place.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said the government’s position was clear.

“This is about protecting women and children. For me, that is the most important thing,” she told Sky News.

The minister travelled to Alice Springs last week and will return within the next fortnight.

“There is no point coming in over the top that does not work. It’s important that you talk to the local community,” she said.

“They’re the people that are living in Alice Springs, they’re the people that are having their lives turned upside down in many ways.”

Alice Springs mayor Matt Paterson says the town is at breaking point and needs help.

“We can’t continue to live the way that we’re living and feel like prisoners in our own home,” he told Nine’s Today Show.

“It’s getting awfully difficult to live here. You have people who are scared to go to bed at night because they’re not sure what’s going to happen whilst they’re asleep.”

Mr Paterson said the problem needed to be highlighted on a national stage.

“People need to understand what we’re living with,” he said.

“It’s not just about alcohol. There is so much anti-social behaviour and domestic violence going on in our community.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Northern Territory chief minister Natasha Fyles last week on new measures to curb anti-social behaviour in the red centre.

The pair announced a three-month ban on the sale of takeaway alcohol in the region on Mondays and Tuesdays, reduced trading hours on other days and introduced a limit of one purchase per person daily.

A long-term central Australian alcohol management plan will be developed to deal with the “complex issues” in the region, which include alcohol-fuelled violence, unemployment and youth on the streets.

Ms Fyles said the alcohol bans had already made a difference and all options remained on the table to address the crisis.

“I have been briefed by police and they have seen that difference on the ground,” she said.

“But that is a short-term solution to provide respite to the community. We need to have long-term measures that allow us to have a safer community.”

The chief minister is also calling for the Commonwealth government to step up with needs-based funding, because of the high cost of delivering rural and regional services.

“The intensity of the work required will cost more and we can’t do it alone as a Northern Territory government.”

Mr Albanese said he wanted “full solutions” to the problems facing NT communities and acknowledged “all governments could have done better over a long period of time”.

– AAP