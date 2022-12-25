News State NT News Search launched for plane missing in Northern Territory
Live

Search launched for plane missing in Northern Territory

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A search is underway for a light plane with two people aboard that failed to arrive at its destination in the Northern Territory’s Top End more than a day ago.

The pilot and one passenger took off in the aircraft from Gove Airport in East Arnhem about 8.30am on Saturday, NT Police say.

The plane was due to land at Katherine, 530km southwest, about two hours later but it never arrived.

Police and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority have been looking for the aircraft in remote parts of the Top End since Christmas Eve.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Notorious French serial killer wings his way home
How your superannuation fared in a year of inflation and market downturns
Banshee
The Banshees of Inisherin: A tale of madness, brotherhood and companionship turned dark
teenagers swan island
Madonna King: Finding ‘tinsel’ for a challenging 2022’s Christmas tree
Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: Liberals’ election review finds some equalities more equal than others
Clashes after gunman opens fire in the heart of Paris