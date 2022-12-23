Tropical Cyclone Ellie to weaken over land

Live

Tropical Cyclone Ellie has made landfall in the Northern Territory but is expected to weaken as it moves south.

The Category 1 storm will likely fall below cyclone strength on Friday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

However, a warning zone remained in place from the Territory’s border with Western Australia to the Daly River mouth and included the Wadeye, Daly River and Peppimenarti communities.

Affected areas are experiencing sustained winds of 75km/h and gusts of 100km/h with the centre of the storm, which was about 265 kilometres south-west of Darwin on Friday morning.

Ellie crossed the NT coast at 11pm CST on Thursday, bringing heavy rain.

The bureau said tides would be higher than normal between Dundee Beach and Wyndham. Large waves might cause minor flooding of low-lying areas on Friday.

A separate severe weather warning was current for Daly, Tiwi, Gregory and parts of the Arnhem, Carpentaria and Tanami districts.

People in Wadeye and surrounding areas have been advised to check their storm plans and listen for the next advice.

Those living in or near Wyndham, Kununurra and up to the NT border have been advised that cyclonic weather had passed.