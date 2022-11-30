Live

The widow of a reality TV star killed in a chopper crash has accused Netflix of “seriously lacking empathy or respect” for continuing to air the show.

Danielle Wilson has written to Netflix urging the streaming platform to pull the popular TV series Wild Croc Territory which features Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson.

It comes as executive producer and Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright made his first appearance in a Darwin court on Wednesday over a slew of charges related to the fatal crash.

The crocodile trapper-turned-media personality is accused of perverting the course of justice and destruction of evidence stemming from the February crash that killed Wilson.

Wright, 43, is also accused of fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses, making a false declaration and two counts of unlawful entry after the helicopter crashed into trees and the ground.

The Australian reports details of the letter from Mrs Wilson in which she said she had expected the program would be removed from viewing once charges were laid.

“I have to date let the matter rest under the assumption that the series would cease being shown immediately if, or when, the Northern Territory Police indicated charges would be brought in relation to my husband’s death and the subsequent alleged related actions of individuals who appear in the series,” The Australian quotes from the letter.

“I am extremely disappointed to read this week in the media that not only has this not occurred, but that Netflix are also refusing to comment on the future of the series at all.

“It pains me greatly that the series is still being shown despite the serious allegations that have been made against an individual involved in the series.

“To that end, I would request that Netflix immediately cease showing, promoting or advertising the series from its programming schedule until such a time that all Court proceedings in relation to the tragic death of my husband have been finalised.”

Wright appeared in Darwin Local Court on Wednesday with his lawyer David Newey and an unidentified woman, who provided emotional support during proceedings.

Judge John Neill extended and varied Wright’s bail until January 25, when his case will return to the same court without the star, who was excused from attending that hearing.

Outside court, Mr Newey repeated a statement issued earlier in the week, saying Wright “strenuously denies these charges”.

“Matt requests that the media respect his privacy and that of Chris Wilson and his family and the privacy of his wife who has recently given birth to his daughter,” he said.

Wright, a father of two, turned himself in on Tuesday after police issued an arrest warrant a day earlier.

His bail conditions when he was released after being charged included a direction to not contact certain people and to reside at a prescribed address.

Mr Wilson, 34, died when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was attached to by a 30-metre line using a harness crashed in west Arnhem Land.

His body was found 40 metres from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.

Mr Wilson, also a father of two, was dangling from the strap to harvest eggs from crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.

The crashed helicopter was one of three collecting eggs on the day. It was found by one of the other crews after failing to respond to radio calls.

Pilot Sebastian Robinson was seriously injured and airlifted to Maningrida, before being transferred to hospital in Darwin.

A preliminary ATSB analysis of the site indicated the accident happened when the helicopter’s main rotor blade struck and cut through a tree trunk multiple times before the aircraft hit the ground.

In a statement on Monday, a representative for Wright said: “What happened was a tragic accident that took the life of a close mate.”

“His immediate concern following the accident was the condition of the two team members on board at the time.

“The next priority was ensuring the other helicopters and team members at the site weren’t at risk and that the location was safe.”

Outback Wrangler is an adventure TV series filmed in remote Top End locations that airs in Australia on Nine and Netflix and in more than 90 countries.

The show chronicles the capture and transport of dangerous animals that pose a threat to people, including crocodiles and buffalo.

NT police officer Neil Mellon and helicopter pilot Michael Burbidge have also been charged in relation to the crash.

– AAP