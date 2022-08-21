News State NT News NT Health issues highest alert after fire
Live

NT Health issues highest alert after fire

The warehouse supplied hospitals in Darwin, Palmerston, Katherine and Gove. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Northern Territory is under its highest level health alert after a warehouse fire has potentially destroyed crucial hospital supplies.

A “code brown” has been issued for the next 24 to 48 hours, sparking a system wide response.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at an NT Health warehouse in Berrimah on Sunday morning.

The warehouse supplied hospitals in Darwin, Palmerston, Katherine and Gove.

“The NT Health Incident Management Team has been established and is working to conduct a stocktake,” NT Health said in a statement.

“All hospitals remain open at this time and no patient services will be impacted.”

The code brown has been declared while authorities work to find out what supplies have been affected.

-AAP

Topics:

Northern Territory
Follow Us

Live News

Morrison cabinet
‘I’ll fix the problem, mate’: The chilling insight into how power worked in the Morrison cabinet
Landlords
‘Bad news for renters’: Landlords chasing big dollars with AirBnB
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson gives a captivating performance in this off-kilter rom-com
super
Super benefits: Why superannuation is a compelling vehicle for investment and retirement
Superannuation jumps in July but retirees lose out to inflation
luke hemsworth
Hemsworths are a household name … but there’s one brother set to steal the limelight in new film