News State NT News Three people, one a baby, found dead near Alice Springs
Updated:
Live

Three people, one a baby, found dead near Alice Springs

alice springs bodies
The three bodies were discovered on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A baby and two adults have been found dead at a property near Alice Springs.

Northern Territory Police said the bodies of three people were found at the property, about 25 kilometres north of the city, on Sunday afternoon.

“Police received a report at around 2.30pm this afternoon that the bodies of two adults and an infant had been found at the location,” NT Police said in a statement.

It said investigators had set up a crime scene at the property.

NT Police are expected to provide a media update later on Monday.

-more to come

Topics:

Northern Territory
Follow Us

Live News
Australian golfer Cameron Smith wins British Open
Christianity has always been central to Scott Morrison's brand of politics.
Scott Morrison speaks of God’s plan for him in sermon at controversial church
How your status, where you live and your family background affect your risk of dementia
greens
Greens stoush on mining could threaten government’s climate bill
Heatwave-related deaths soar in Europe as wildfires continue in France and Spain
rate hike
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 28: Why low unemployment may deliver bigger rate hike