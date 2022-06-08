News State NT News NT girl, 7, dies after ‘fall from vehicle’
Live

NT girl, 7, dies after ‘fall from vehicle’

Northern Territory girl dies
A seven-year-old girl has died after allegedly falling from a moving vehicle in the NT, police say. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A seven-year-old girl has died after she allegedly fell from a moving vehicle in a remote part of Central Australia.

The girl was travelling with her father about 4pm on Sunday near Harts Range, northeast of Alice Springs, when the incident occurred, Northern Territory police said.

“During the journey it is alleged she fell from the moving vehicle suffering serious head injuries,” a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The girl was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for Women and Children where she died from her injuries on Monday.

Major crash detectives have travelled to the area to investigate.

The town of Harts Range and the neighbouring Indigenous community of Atitjere are located 215 kilometres from Alice Springs at the base of the Harts Ranges.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

brittany higgins
New trial date for Higgins rape accused
‘Ready for Game 1’: Perrottet’s cheeky sledge of Berejiklian
interest rates inflation jim chalmers
ANZ, CBA to lift rates, as Treasurer warns of ‘significantly higher’ inflation
airbnb ACCC
Airbnb accused of misleading customers
depp heard
Heard responds to Depp’s ‘moving forward’ TikTok
Watch: Biloela family’s journey home begins, actor Matthew McConaughey’s gut-wrenching gun reform plea