News State NT News One dead, eight hurt in Northern Territory tour bus crash
Updated:
Live

One dead, eight hurt in Northern Territory tour bus crash

hermannsburg bus crash
Eight people are in Alice Springs Hospital with injuries after a fatal bus crash in the NT. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has died and eight other passengers have been injured after a tour bus rolled over in remote central Australia.

The bus crashed near Hermannsburg, 125 kilometres west of Alice Springs, at about 3.30pm on Monday.

Eight passengers were transferred to Alice Springs Hospital, with four in a serious condition.

The man died at the scene, Northern Territory Police said.

The bus is believed to have been carrying 21 passengers, St John NT operations manager Craig Garraway said.

The injured were treated by paramedics and medical staff at a clinic in the remote Aboriginal community. Additional medical staff also travelled from Alice Springs.

The NT police major crash unit and NT Worksafe are investigating the crash.

Hermannsburg is also known as Ntaria and has a population of about 600 people.

It’s famous for being the home of Aboriginal artist Albert Namatjira and a National Trust-listed historic precinct due to its historic German-style whitewashed mission buildings dating from the 1870s.

-AAP

Topics:

Northern Territory
Follow Us

Live News

dutton nuclear
Peter Dutton hints at controversial shift towards nuclear power
Top Gun heirs sue over latest Tom Cruise hit
la niña
If this huge Atlantic Ocean current collapses, La Niña could become the norm for Australia
boris johnson police
Boris Johnson wins confidence vote
platinum jubilee
‘Thank you Ma’am’: Hits and misses of sensational four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations
optical illusion
How this ‘expanding hole’ tricks the brain: 86 per cent of people are fooled