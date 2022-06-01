News State NT News Partial human leg may belong to pedestrian
Updated:
Live

Partial human leg may belong to pedestrian

Northern Territory highway human leg
The owner of a partial human leg found on the Stuart Highway in the NT was likely hit by a vehicle. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The mysterious case of the partial human leg found on a major Northern Territory highway has deepened.

But police think they know how the lower section of the limb came to be on the Stuart Highway near Darwin on Tuesday.

It was the result of a “vehicle versus pedestrian collision”, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey said on Wednesday.

But police still don’t know where the victim is, or if the person is dead or alive, and haven’t ruled out foul play.

“At this time, the owner of the leg has not been identified nor the rest of the person,” Detective Senior Sergeant Morrissey said.

“We’ve got no one in hospital with those sort of injuries.”

Passersby have told police they witnessed an incident about 8pm on Monday night on the section of road where the leg was found.

Major crash investigators have also found evidence to support the conclusion a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Detective Senior Sergeant Morrissey previously said the remains were from “a dark-skinned human being”.

A forensic pathologist has determined the victim was either a teenager or an adult.

It’s understood the lower section of the leg had a foot attached.

The limb was spotted by a traveller who was driving on the highway in Coolalinga, 30 kilometres south of Darwin, about 9am on Tuesday.

A passing motorist told the NT News they spotted what looked like “most of a leg and foot” on Monday night.

“I thought for sure that I didn’t just see part of a human leg and didn’t actually believe myself until this morning, when I saw they found human remains on the highway,” he said.

A crime scene was declared on the highway linking Darwin to Alice Springs and Adelaide about 10.30am.

An extensive search of the area by officers, drones, police on motorbikes and the dog squad failed to find the victim or any other body parts.

Police are examining missing person reports, and dashcam footage and CCTV from the area.

– with AAP

Topics:

Northern Territory
Follow Us

Live News
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he faces ‘extremist’ charges
star wars
‘Something for everybody’: Future of the franchise excites Star Wars fans
Electricity
‘Unprecedented’: Electricity customers told to find new retailers
fisk
The lady in brown returns as Fisk starts filming second season of award-winning comedy
albanese cabinet
Historic firsts as Albanese’s new cabinet is sworn in
The women ushering in change on the front bench.
‘We’re here now’: Anne Aly becomes first female Muslim minister in history-making front bench