News State NT News Northern Territory’s COVID-19 cases surge to 412 infections
Live

Northern Territory’s COVID-19 cases surge to 412 infections

Northern Territory COVID-19
The Northern Territory has recorded a new daily COVID-19 case record with 412 new infections detected overnight. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Northern Territory has reported another daily COVID-19 case record with 412 new infections diagnosed overnight.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles says 70 cases resulted from community transmission and 80 infections are known close contacts.

Another 191 remain under investigation and 71 cases are interstate arrivals.

“We have got 1200 active cases of COVID-19 in the NT,” Ms Fyles told reporters on Friday.

The territory recorded 256 new cases on Thursday with 38 locally-acquired, which was a record and more than double Wednesday’s tally of 117 cases.

-AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus Northern Territory
Follow Us

Live News

Pascoe Djokovic
Michael Pascoe: ‘Stunt’ Morrison’s Novax serve aces his RATs disaster, for now
Businesses
‘We’re all tired’: Struggling businesses and sick workers call for government action
goldfish
Goldfish drives car on land and knows its way around
Madonna King COVID Cabinet
Madonna King: We need to bring our policy big guns to national cabinet’s COVID-19 fight
2022 Golden Globes
Why the pandemic isn’t the only reason the Golden Globes lost its shine
Djokovic
Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia: How did we get here?