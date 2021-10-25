NT to allow home quarantine from November 23

Live

Fully vaccinated people travelling from interstate to the Northern Territory will be able to home quarantine for two weeks from next month.

The change comes into effect on November 23 and will follow a home quarantine pilot program for some Territorians that begins on Tuesday.

The pilot will take place in Darwin for about 100 people, including boarding school students and NT residents returning from COVID-19 hotspots.

The scheme will be extended to Alice Springs from November 1 for about 30 people.

But just over three weeks later, 14-day home quarantine will be available to anyone arriving from a virus red zone.

To be eligible, people must be fully vaccinated, have had a negative COVID-19 test less than 48 hours before entering the NT, and undergo further tests on certain days up to day 17.

They will be allowed to stay in a house, unit or apartment, hotel or Airbnb.

However, the residence must be in a high-vaccination zone, where the full vaccination rate exceeds 80 per cent.

Returning overseas travellers on Commonwealth repatriation flights will still be required to quarantine at the Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs.