News State NT News Darwin shooting murder trial set to begin
Darwin shooting murder trial set to begin

hoffmann murder trial
Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann, 47, is charged with the shooting murders of four people in Darwin in 2019. Photo: Getty
The long-awaited trial of a gunman accused of killing four people in the Northern Territory is expected to begin in Darwin.

Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann, 47, is charged with four counts of murder and several other serious offences following a series of shootings in Darwin on June 4, 2019.

Prosecutors allege Mr Hoffmann fatally shot Hassan Baydoun, 33, Nigel Hellings, 75, Michael Sisois, 57, and Rob Courtney, 52, in the city’s inner suburbs.

He’s also accused of shooting and injuring a woman with a shotgun before tactical police officers arrested him.

His jury trial is scheduled to start in the Northern Territory Supreme Court on Tuesday and with about 150 witnesses, it could run for three months.

The trial was postponed in March when Mr Hoffmann’s lawyer, Jon Tippett QC, applied to the court for a three-month adjournment.

-AAP

Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann Northern Territory
