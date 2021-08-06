News State NT News Two NT mates airlifted to hospital after croc attack
Two NT mates airlifted to hospital after croc attack

An afternoon dip became a life-and-death battle for two NT mates. Photo: Getty
Two men savaged by a crocodile near Lockhart River in Far North Queensland are being flown on a Royal Flying Doctor plane to Cairns Hospital with serious injuries.

One of the men in his 20s is in a critical condition with head and upper body injuries while the other man in his 30s suffered serious wounds to his wrist and arm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service says the incident occured off the coast and a doctor and paramedic were flown to the scene from Thursday Island just before 5pm on Friday.

The injured pair were to be transferred to a Royal Flying Doctor plane to be taken to Cairns Hospital.

Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Wayne Butcher told the ABC the incident occurred at the fishing village of Portland Roads, north of Lockhart River.

“Two blokes have been swimming in croc-infested waters. One got attacked and the other one … tried to help,” he said.

“They’re found and in safe hands … I’m hoping that they’re well.”

-AAP

