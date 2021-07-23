Fears for travellers missing in the NT

Live

Concerns have been raised for two Victorian travellers who have not been seen for four days in remote central Australia.

Yasemin Aslaner, 49 and Elias Awad, 22, were last seen on Monday at the Kulgera border checkpoint, about 275 kilometres south of Alice Springs.

They have not been in contact with family or friends since, Northern Territory police said Friday.

“It is unknown what provisions and experience they have,” a spokesman said.

The pair are believed to be driving in a gold-coloured Nissan X-Trail with Victorian registration 1MG4BQ.

Temperatures in the region can reach 30 degrees or higher by day, with minimums often below 5 degrees.