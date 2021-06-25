Major crash detectives are at the scene of an outback crash that killed three people in Central Australia overnight.

Police were called to the incident on the Lasseter Highway, which links the Stuart Highway to Yulara and Uluru, at about 11:20pm last night.

Watch commander Sonia Kennon said the vehicle was about 80 kilometres from the Stuart Highway when it rolled.

“It appears that the vehicle was travelling in an easterly direction and has left the road, rolling a number of times,” she said.

“Three persons have been declared deceased.”

The fatalities mean at least five people have died on Northern Territory roads in the past week.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate serious crash involving a semi-trailer and a bus on the Stuart Highway near Emerald Springs, a roadhouse about 200 kilometres south of Darwin.

Ms Kennon said the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at about 9:30pm overnight when the truck appeared to veer into the oncoming lane.

She said the truck collided with the bus before leaving the road and crashing into some nearby trees.

“All parties were able to remove themselves from their vehicles,” she said.

“The bus’s female driver sustained what appeared to be a broken arm. The driver of the truck has sustained serious leg injuries.”

Motorists travelling in both areas are urged to follow any traffic directions, be patient and drive safely.

