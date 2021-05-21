News State NT News Man arrested after patrons threatened with a chainsaw at outback pub

Man arrested after patrons threatened with a chainsaw at outback pub

The man had been ejected from the Daly Waters Pub. Photo: ABC Rural/Dan Fitzgerald
A 44-year-old man has been arrested after he threatened patrons at an outback pub in the Northern Territory with a chainsaw, injuring one person.

NT Police watch commander Sonia Kennon said the owner of the Daly Waters Pub had called police around 11:30pm Thursday after a man, who had earlier been asked to leave the establishment due to being intoxicated, had returned with a chainsaw and began threatening people.

“He assaulted one of them, causing minor injuries,” said Ms Kennon.

NT Police said the victim suffered a compound leg fracture and was taken to hospital.

“One of the patrons successfully disarmed the male and he was detained until police members from Mataranka arrived,” said Ms Kennon

“Those members are currently investigating the incident.”

Ms Kennon said the man was arrested and was expected to be assessed at the local health clinic “due to his behaviour”.

There were approximately 200 people at the pub at the time.

The Daly Waters Pub is located over 500 kilometres from Darwin and is one of the NT’s most well-known remote watering holes.

-ABC

