Second COVID-19 case confirmed on livestock ship docked in Darwin Port

The Northern Territory has recorded a new case of coronavirus, the second confirmed case linked to a cattle export ship that arrived in Darwin from Indonesia on Sunday.

In a statement, the NT Government said a 35-year-old male crew member from the Diamantina livestock export ship returned a positive COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours.

He is being transported from the boat to Royal Darwin Hospital, where he will stay in the care of NT Health until he returns two negative test results.

Another crew member from the same ship, a 36-year-old man, is also being taken to hospital for further testing.

The 35-year-old is the second person from the ship to have tested positive to COVID-19, after a 25-year-old Pakistani man returned a positive test on Monday.

The younger man was tested for coronavirus upon arrival in Darwin on Sunday.

Most of the ship’s crew have gone into supervised quarantine in Howard Springs, where they will remain for 14 days in a separate area from interstate arrivals.

The Diamantina is flagged in Singapore but is owned by an Australian company based in the Northern Territory.

A number of Darwin Port staff were directed to self-isolate after coming into contact with the Diamantina crew.

NT health authorities say none of the crew left the vessel before the positive diagnosis, and there were strict protocols in place for any ships arriving into the NT.

Some of the crew, however, have been ordered to remain on board the ship in accordance with international maritime laws, where they will self-isolate and undergo testing.

The new case brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 76, all of which relate to interstate or international travel.

