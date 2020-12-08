Man charged after allegedly ramming car into Darwin pub

Police have charged three men over an altercation that ended in a car ramming into a pub on Mitchell Street in Darwin’s CBD in the early hours of Sunday.

NT Police allege that three men, aged 25, 32 and 38, were involved in an altercation before the 38-year-old man allegedly drove his car under the influence of alcohol and crashed into the pub where the other men were standing, hitting the 25-year-old.

The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with “minor” leg and back injuries.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 3am on Sunday. The entrance of Six Tanks Brew Co on Mitchell Street was extensively damaged in the incident.

The driver was arrested on Sunday morning after being transported to Royal Darwin Hospital. The other two men were also arrested on the scene.

Police said the 38-year-old driver was remanded in custody and would appear in Darwin Local Court on Tuesday on a string of charges including recklessly endangering life, dangerous driving, driving with a high range blood alcohol content and criminal damage.

The 25-year-old and 32-year-old have been charged with engaging in violent conduct, affray and fighting in a public place.

Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.