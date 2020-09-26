News State Northern Territory Darwin man accused of trafficking wife into India

Darwin man accused of trafficking wife into India

The AFP began investigations in March, 2020, following a report from a member of the public in Darwin. Photo: AFP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Darwin man faces up to 12 years in jail for allegedly abusing and stealing from his wife, as well as tricking her into leaving the country.

Australian Federal Police began investigating the 28-year-old after a tip-off from the public.

They allege the man was physically abusive to his 27-year-old wife and coerced or threatened her into giving him her wages, access to bank accounts and money from her family.

He is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the woman and her family.

The man also allegedly deceived his wife into travelling to India in February 2019 under the pretence of organising visas for travel to the United States.

He is then allegedly to have provided false and misleading information to the Federal Circuit Court when he began divorce proceedings in January 2020.

The man faced Darwin Local Court on Friday charged with one count of exit trafficking a person and faces up to 12 years imprisonment if convicted.

“This is a reminder that forcing someone to leave Australia using coercion, threats or deception is an offence under our laws, and Commonwealth human trafficking offences and penalties apply,” AFP Northern Command’s Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said in a statement.

The woman has since returned to Australia and is receiving support from the AFP and Red Cross.

The AFP received 223 reports of human trafficking, slavery and slavery-like offences in 2019/20.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Infidelity, infertility, infamy: The Spin Doctor’s Wife book extract
COVID-19 offers an unexpected opportunity to help people quit smoking
renovation-story
This is how much your neighbour is spending on their COVID renovation
The Ferguson Report: Happy chemtrails – and don’t get the vapours over vaping
Virus update: PM urges nations to ‘do all we can’ to find source of COVID pandemic
lockdown travel virus lessons
Five lessons I’ve learnt about travel from lockdown
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video