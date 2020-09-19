Northern Territory police officers charged with drug offences

Two Northern Territory police officers have been charged with drug offences and suspended from duty without pay.

A 43-year-old male officer has been charged with possession and supply of a schedule one dangerous drug and is also accused of distributing cocaine to a 28-year-old female colleague.

The officers were based in the Darwin Command and are understood to be Senior Constables.

The man is also charged with stealing and possessing a firearm whilst unlicensed.

NT Police Deputy Commissioner Murray Smalpage said the firearm offence relates to a police-issued weapon “stolen from a police facility.”

“Any property that doesn’t belong to you shouldn’t be taken, let alone firearms,” he said.

It will be alleged at least one of the supply offences occurred while the officers were on duty.

“I wish to reassure the community it wasn’t police officers distributing drugs to the wider community. It will be alleged that the drug supply was between the two officers,” Deputy Commissioner Smalpage said.

Deputy Commissioner Smalpage did not say where the cocaine had been sourced, but did confirm it was not taken from a police facility.

NT Police officers are now facing the prospect of mandatory drug testing, with NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker to enter discussions with Police Minister Nicole Manison.

“Northern Territory Police officers are not subject to any drug testing,” Deputy Commissioner Smalpage said.

“It is one of those issues that is live at the moment that no doubt we’ll be discussing with the Government… as a measure to identify and help keep our officers safe and keep the community safe.”

Deputy Commissioner Smalpage said the charges were “extremely disappointing” for the Northern Territory Police Force.

“1585 other police officers will be watching this with a degree of frustration and disappointment, as well as I am,” he said.

“I’m extremely disappointed that two of our own engaged in that sort of activity.

“Appropriate steps will be taken, up to and including dismissal from the police force,” he said.

The 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody to appear in court next week.

The female officer has been granted bail and will face the Darwin Local Court on October 13.

