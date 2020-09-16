NT Police investigate explosion in Darwin that blew unit ‘to pieces’

A Darwin unit has been “blown to pieces” in an explosion overnight.

Emergency services responded to the reports and arrived 15 minutes later at an apartment complex on Gregory Street.

NT Police said they found a room “extensively damaged” when they arrived.

A 52-year-old resident inside the unit where the explosion happened has been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in a critical condition.

NT Police said he had suffered serious burn injuries.

“A crime scene has been established at the site while police and fire investigators examine the scene,” NT Police said.

Explosion ‘cracked’ neighbours wall

Neighbour Eric Tongo said the explosion was so strong it cracked his wall.

“It was an incredible noise, very big. It affected my room a little bit, my power has gone out and there’s a crack in the adjoining wall,” Mr Tongo told the ABC.

“I had to go and put some new undies on.

“The unit that is adjoined to my unit is now just blown to pieces.”

He said the unit’s resident managed to get out but he is unsure of his condition.

“I did see the man get out, he didn’t look very well. I just can’t believe he’s alive.

“I’d say it was a gas bottle, I could smell gas. There was no fire or anything.

“I just hope this fella is alright, I believe he may be in intensive care so I really hope he ends up okay.”

Personal belongings have been reported hanging off trees at the site.

NT Police are investigating.

