News State Northern Territory Northern Territory borders closed ‘for the next 18 months’
Updated:

Northern Territory borders closed ‘for the next 18 months’

victoria borders nt
The Northern Territory's borders will remain shut to some Australians for 18 months. Photo: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The Northern Territory border will remain closed for at least another 18 months from Tuesday, with the closure remaining indefinite for Victoria.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the ban on people from Victoria and Greater Sydney could remain for more than a year – with extra police and health officials to be recruited to beef up land and airport border measures.

“We will have hard border controls in place for at least the next 18 months,” he told the ABC on Tuesday.

nt border coronavirus
Chief Minister Michael Gunner said restrictions were likely to tighten, rather than ease.

The tough-on-borders pledge comes amid a tight Top End election, with voting already underway.

Mr Gunner has been accused of politicising the COVID-19 crisis to retain government for Territory Labor. But he pushed back on that on Tuesday.

“This is the biggest issue in the world. It’s the biggest issue confronting our country. It’s the biggest issue gripping the Northern Territory,” he said.

“We’re in the middle of a declared public health emergency.”

He described the 18-month timeline as “conservative”, and said the Territory was much more likely to add places to its banned list than ease restrictions.

“There’s no community transmission in Western Australia, there’s no public health risk there – you’re currently welcome to the Northern Territory. But if there is a hot spot there, we will declare it and close you out,” he said.

The NT election is on August 22.

-with AAP

Trending Now

The ATO is cracking down in inappropriate super withdrawals.
The ATO is auditing members who accessed early withdrawals. Here’s what that means
‘We feel that Lebanon is dead’: Beirut explosion in victims’ own words
Great Scot! Sean Connery named as the best 007 of all time
The first sign Victoria is finally on top of the second coronavirus wave
A century of no change: The mask slackers of the 1918 pandemic
Lucky Gilbert
Locky Gilbert reveals why being The Bachelor was his ‘hardest’ challenge yet
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video