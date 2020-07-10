US marine in Darwin tests positive for coronavirus

A US marine has tested positive for coronavirus in the Northern Territory, the NT Health Minister has confirmed.

The marine tested positive for the virus while in quarantine after arriving in Darwin on a charter flight and is being transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital.

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles said the marine arrived in the Northern Territory “a few days ago” and disembarked through the military side of Darwin Airport.

The soldier, who doesn’t have any symptoms, arrived on Wednesday and had “very, very minimal contact” with any Territorians, according to Ms Fyles.

The marine was in Darwin as part of the annual Marine Rotational Force hosted in the Northern Territory.

In a statement, Defence said all US personnel who arrived or interacted with the person would continue to be monitored during their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

-More to come