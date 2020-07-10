News State Northern Territory US marine in Darwin tests positive for coronavirus

US marine in Darwin tests positive for coronavirus

The US marine is being transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital. Photo: Supplied: Department Of Defence
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A US marine has tested positive for coronavirus in the Northern Territory, the NT Health Minister has confirmed.

The marine tested positive for the virus while in quarantine after arriving in Darwin on a charter flight and is being transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital.

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles said the marine arrived in the Northern Territory “a few days ago” and disembarked through the military side of Darwin Airport.

The soldier, who doesn’t have any symptoms, arrived on Wednesday and had “very, very minimal contact” with any Territorians, according to Ms Fyles.

The marine was in Darwin as part of the annual Marine Rotational Force hosted in the Northern Territory.

In a statement, Defence said all US personnel who arrived or interacted with the person would continue to be monitored during their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

-More to come

Trending Now

The Grattan Institute's research found bigger super contributions could hurt wages.
The big reforms that could boost retiree incomes by 30 per cent
Our field cameras melted in the bushfires. When we opened them, the results were startling
WHO covid Helen Clark
Countries urged to ‘open up’ as WHO appoints Helen Clark to lead virus review
The big GST myth that could stall Australia’s economic recovery
Locklan Gilbert
The Bachelor cast gets up close and personal – pandemic be damned
gyms nsw coronavirus
Melbourne’s hotel quarantine bungle is disappointing but not surprising
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video