Northern Territory records first COVID-19 case since April

The Northern Territory has reported a new confirmed case of coronavirus for the first time since April 6.

The case involves a Darwin local in their 30s who returned to the Territory from a virus hotspot in Melbourne, Health Minster Natasha Fyles said on Thursday.

The person completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne before flying Melbourne-Brisbane, Brisbane-Darwin and arriving in the NT capital on Monday.

But before travelling to Darwin the person stayed with family in one of the hot spots for the virus in Melbourne for a couple of days.

“They arrived in Darwin on Monday starting to feel unwell and were tested and those results came through last night,” Ms Fyles said.

“This individual has followed all the precautions and we wish them all the best.”

The person was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and is in isolation.

“I want to reassure the community there has been minimal contact with the broader community,” Ms Fyles said.

But passengers on Qantas flight QF836 that took the person from Brisbane to Darwin on Monday are being sought by authorities.

-with AAP