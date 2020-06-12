News State Northern Territory ‘Totally unacceptable’: Baby dies after mother taken into custody
Updated:

‘Totally unacceptable’: Baby dies after mother taken into custody

baby dies mother custody
NT Police says the death is not being considered suspicious. Photo: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Aboriginal community leaders are calling for answers after a baby girl died while her mother was in police custody.

NT Police arrested the 21-year-old mother of the four-month-old baby and a five-year-old girl at a public housing unit in Katherine East on Sunday morning.

The girls’ mother was still with police when the baby died later that day.

Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Lisa Mumbin is calling for answers, and says police need to make sure children are safe if they are placing a parent under arrest.

“What took place is totally unacceptable,” she said.

“I really believe there needs to be answers.

“There needs to be a gathering of leaders and more information and more action coming from the authorities, it’s a very serious matter and it’s very painful.”

baby dies mother custody
Lisa Mumbin says police need to make sure children are safe if they are placing a parent under arrest. Photo: ABC

Investigations ongoing

NT Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious and said the major crime squad was investigating.

Police said it was standard procedure for the major crimes squad to investigate the death of a baby.

They said a full report on the circumstances would be delivered to the coroner.

The Northern Territory’s Children’s Commissioner, Colleen Gwynne, confirmed on Thursday she was undertaking preliminary inquiries following the incident.

“The Children’s Commissioner is aware of the tragic death of the baby in Katherine and received a briefing on Wednesday morning,” Ms Gwynne said.

“The Commissioner has formally requested further information and is undertaking preliminary enquiries including a review of family history and interactions with services.”

On Thursday, NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner declined to comment on the matter.

“My understanding is there is an active investigation there and I can’t comment on that,” Mr Gunner said.

-ABC

Trending Now

Court blocks second pandemic rally as NSW police threaten arrest and fines
Baby bonding: The best way to make friends with an infant
Scott Morrison is wrong about Australia’s slave past, historians say
Kmart empty shelves
Kmart’s empty shelves prompt shopper backlash, but there’s a catch
stamp-duty-home-buyers
Stamp duty: What is it? And why might state governments get rid of it?
Greece is inviting tourists to visit. And Australia is on the exclusive guest list
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video