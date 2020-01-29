The man accused of Darwin’s worst mass shooting, when four men were killed and a woman was injured within about 30 minutes, has been committed to stand trial.

Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann, 45, came before the Northern Territory Local Court in Darwin on Wednesday, charged with four counts of murder, recklessly endangering life and other offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Supreme Court on February 27.

Taxi driver Hassan Baydoun, 33, Nigel Hellings, 75, Michael Sisois, 57, and Rob Courtney, 52, were killed in the shootings on June 4 last year.

At a previous appearance, the court was told psychiatric reports and forensic material in the case were still being prepared.

The evidence against Hoffmann was also expected to include police bodycam video and CCTV footage.

At that time, defence counsel Jon Tippett told reporters he was hopeful a trial would be held in mid to late 2020.

