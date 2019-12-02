News State Northern Territory Five people killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Arnhem Highway
Updated:

Five people killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Arnhem Highway

The crash site where five people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover. Photo: ABC News: Kristy O'Brien
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Five people have been killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Arnhem Highway, about 60 kilometres west of Jabiru, in the Northern Territory.

Major Crash investigators from NT Police Fire and Emergency Services said police were notified about the crash about 9.50am on Monday.

“Jabiru Police attended in the first instance and located the vehicle which had left the road, rolled and crashed into trees,” a police statement read.

“Tragically, five persons were found deceased upon arrival.”

Investigators are working to establish the identities of the deceased, so families can be notified.

The Arnhem Highway remains closed to all traffic at 5.30pm while police work to identify and recover the deceased.

ABC reports some drivers have been waiting for hours, including tourists, workers and Indigenous groups trying to get a Northern Land Council meeting.

The NT road toll stands at 28, compared to 47 this time last year.

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

westpac apra directors
Banking regulator weighs action against scandal-hit Westpac
Elton John
Elton John launches tirade at ‘moron’ security guards in Perth
Bushfires claim another life, as bulldozer operator dies
bridget mckenzie abuse senate
Nationals senator cops barrage of angry abuse from public gallery
missing walkers
Footprints offer hope in search for pair missing in the Outback
Woolies to ‘fully defend’ wage theft class action