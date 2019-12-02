Five people killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Arnhem Highway

Five people have been killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Arnhem Highway, about 60 kilometres west of Jabiru, in the Northern Territory.

Major Crash investigators from NT Police Fire and Emergency Services said police were notified about the crash about 9.50am on Monday.

“Jabiru Police attended in the first instance and located the vehicle which had left the road, rolled and crashed into trees,” a police statement read.

“Tragically, five persons were found deceased upon arrival.”

Investigators are working to establish the identities of the deceased, so families can be notified.

The Arnhem Highway remains closed to all traffic at 5.30pm while police work to identify and recover the deceased.

ABC reports some drivers have been waiting for hours, including tourists, workers and Indigenous groups trying to get a Northern Land Council meeting.

The NT road toll stands at 28, compared to 47 this time last year.