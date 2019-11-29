A Northern Territory politician who was told she “should be culled” and “fall in a fracking well and suffocate to death” has decided to name and shame her social media trolls on the parliamentary record.

Katherine MLA Sandra Nelson told NT Parliament she had been inundated with “personal attacks” over her performance since being elected in 2016.

“I’m often criticised by people in my own community for being soft [and] having my head buried in the sand,” she told Parliament.

“Insipid is a common term used to describe me, a failure, incompetent, lame-duck – you name it, I’ve been called it, particularly in regards to crime … and I’ve got to say, it’s really the ‘she doesn’t care’ part that really gets to me.”

Extracts of the social media abuse against Ms Nelson has been tabled in the NT Parliament this week.

“Go back in ya hole and get someone to pour concrete on top of you,” wrote one social media user.

Another wrote that the Timorese-born politician “should have been killed in the war”.

Politician confronts community members

Ms Nelson said she would spend “every night” of the last week of NT parliamentary sittings for 2019 “putting their names on the public record and reading out and tabling copies of the horrid, horrid comments that they leave on social media”.

“If they have the gumption to put their name to it on social media then I’m sure they wouldn’t have any problem with me calling them out,” she said.

She told Parliament she had also confronted community members in the regional Territory town, who had posted critical messages against her on social media.

“I have often gone out and confronted some of these people in Katherine, I’ve printed out their comments, I’ve gone to their places of business, and I’ve confronted them about what they’ve written,” she said.

“I’ve never actually confronted them in anger.”

Ms Nelson won’t contest seat in 2020

Earlier this year, Ms Nelson announced she would not contest her seat at the 2020 NT election.

Her announcement was made in March after a private Facebook conversation was leaked about her criticism of her own NT Labor government’s economic management and use of political spin.

She won the seat off ousted Country Liberal Party member Willem Westra van Holthe after the former member was embroiled in a drawn-out saga over his dealings with a Vietnamese company about a Top End dragonfruit farm.

