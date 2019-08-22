Missing French tourist Yann Buriet found alive in Kakadu National Park

After five days in the Kakadu wilderness, 31-year-old French tourist Yann Buriet has been found alive.

The disappearance of Mr Buriet — who was last seen on Saturday in the car park at Gunlom Falls, a popular tourist campsite in the southern part of the park — triggered ground, air and dive squad searches.

It’s unknown what Mr Buriet’s health condition is, but the ABC understands critical care aeromedical service CareFlight had not been tasked to respond after he was found walking out of bushland this morning.

He’ll tell his story and also undergo a health check, but it appears he walked out himself so he may still be suffering from exposure,” Superintendent Hege Burns told the ABC.



Mr Buriet was last seen by park rangers at Gunlom Falls on Saturday, when he told them of his plans to camp and bushwalk in the area.

But when his van was spotted untouched on Tuesday, rangers raised the alarm and a major search was sparked.

‘‘I think he’s calling his mum now and we’re obviously going through the official connections through the French consulate,’’ Superintendent Burns said.

Helicopters and ground crews were used in the search, which spanned kilometres around the Gunlom Falls site.

I think right now we’re just happy that he’s found,” Superintendent Burns said.



‘‘It’s such a timely reminder for anyone planning to visit our beautiful national parks to please be prepared, please plan, but most importantly let someone know your plans and when you are expected back.’’

Kakadu’s recent history marred by tourists in trouble

Earlier in August, a 52-year-old woman who was three days into the five-day Jatbula trail walk, north of Katherine, had her leg trapped by a dislodged boulder ‘‘which was estimated to weigh several hundred kilos’’, CareFlight said in a statement.