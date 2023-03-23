News State NSW News Sydney News Third man charged after violent Sydney protest
Live

Third man charged after violent Sydney protest

Violence erupted outside a church where One Nation leader Mark Latham was to give a speech Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A third man has been charged over a violent street protest outside a church in Sydney’s southwest.

Trouble erupted on a Belfield street on Tuesday night when a small group of LGBTQI+ activists were attacked outside a church before NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham gave a speech.

Mr Latham was invited to speak at the church hall about parental rights ahead of Saturday’s NSW election.

Police say the LGBTQI+ activists were attacked by a large mob which pelted them and police with glass bottles and other projectiles.

A constable was injured and the riot squad was called in to disperse the out-of-control crowd.

Detectives charged two men – aged 34 and 41 – on Wednesday and a 42-year-old man was arrested at Campsie Police Station on Wednesday night.

He was charged with assaulting a police officer during public disorder, hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of duty and affray.
The Moorebank man was granted conditional bail and will appear before Bankstown Local Court on April 11.

— AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Pictured is someone working from home. After work intrusions are harming employee's mental health.
After-work intrusions are harming workers’ mental health
Locker-room hate: Tennis champ says she did nothing to deserve backlash
first-home buyers
‘Everyone around you is stuck’: First-home buyers suffer as financial hurdles pile up
public transport
Sky-high public transport fares makes Australia rank on unpopular charts, study shows
NSW poll ‘down to wire’ — another Albanese foray?
tiger lily
Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates doco may open old wounds for daughter Tiger Lily