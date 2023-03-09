CCTV footage sought over Guy Sebastian’s fence fracas

Live

Guy Sebastian has been ordered to hand over CCTV footage a lawyer says will show him “towering over” his much older neighbour with a brick.

The singer, 41, sought an apprehended violence order against his 66-year-old neighbour Phillip Richard Hanslow following a feud between the pair in suburban Sydney.

The order was granted in February.

Mr Hanslow was also charged with intimidate intending to cause fear to Sebastian and intentionally or recklessly damaging his neighbour’s rendered fence.

The matter returned to Waverley Local Court on Thursday.

Mr Hanslow’s lawyer Bryan Wrench told the court a subpoena would force Sebastian to hand over footage.

“That footage was not provided to the police, and it would show Mr Sebastian with a brick in his hand towering over our client. That’s why we’re quite concerned that it is served and produced,” Mr Wrench said.

Sebastian’s solicitor had told him they would need two weeks to provide the footage, Mr Wrench said.

Magistrate Jacqueline Milledge ordered for the subpoena to be returned on March 23.

The dispute arose over a fence, which Mr Hanslow was fixing to match the look of Sebastian’s multimillion-dollar neighbouring Maroubra property, Mr Wrench said.

“I should say, that fence has now been fully repaired on his side to match [Sebastian’s],” Mr Wrench said.

The magistrate replied: “What do they say, good fences make good neighbours?”

Mr Wrench sought to have proceedings discontinued and told the court it was not a matter of domestic violence.

“It’s personal violence. It still belongs here,” Ms Milledge said.

Leaving court, Mr Wrench said his client would continue fighting.

“We’re looking forward to clearing our name in this matter,” Mr Wrench said.

Mr Hanslow previously told the court he was dealing with several health issues.

“I just spent four hours on the operating table,” he said as he walked from the building on Thursday.

Sebastian was not in court for Thursday’s hearing.

– AAP