PM joins Pride marchers on Sydney Harbour Bridge

More than 50,000 brightly-dressed people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning in support of pride and recognition of the long fight for equality for the LGBTQI community.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese helped lead the march alongside a number of ’78ers’, the term given to those people who took part in Sydney’s first Mardi Gras as an act of protest close to 50 years ago.

Spirits were high and the weather was clear for the event which helped draws to a close WorldPride 2023 festival.

Mr Albanese said it was an honour to acknowledge those who had fought to advance human rights.

“It was incredible to walk across Sydney Harbour Bridge with WorldPride this morning, supporting human rights campaigners from Australia and across the world,” Mr Albanese said.

“No matter who you are, who you love or where you live – you should be valued, equal and celebrated.”

Traffic across the bridge was shut in both directions for several hours as participants crossed from north to south to finishing points in the Domain and Hyde Park.

Drivers were advised to avoid the Harbour Tunnel until midday, which remained open but with the expectation of delays.

The 17-day WorldPride festival will wrap up on Sunday evening with a concert in the Domain evening.

Oxford Street remains closed between Flinders Street and Liverpool Street in Darlinghurst until 4:30am on Monday morning for the Sydney WorldPride street party.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore and Independent NSW MP Alex Greenwich were among those who marched across the bridge, having thrown their support behind the festival.

“What a memorable few weeks it has been in Sydney: I’m so proud of our city for showing the world how truly global, diverse and welcoming we are!” Ms Moore said.

