News State NSW News Sydney News Lidia Thorpe’s bizarre Mardi Gras protest halts Oxford Street parade
Updated:
Live

Lidia Thorpe’s bizarre Mardi Gras protest halts Oxford Street parade

It wasn't the first time firebrand Senator Lidia Thorpe has ruffled feathers. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Mardi Gras organisers are scratching their heads over Senator Lidia Thorpe’s one-woman protest, which held up the Oxford street parade until police stepped in.

Footage shows her temporarily halting the march while police attempt to move her..

In a video of the incident shared on social media, the independent senator can be seen lying on her back directly in front of a float.

Two police officers then approach Senator Thorpe as the crowd begins to boo.

“Get rid of her! Get rid of her,” a person in the crowd can be heard chanting during the incident.

Senator Thorpe then got to her feet and could be seen talking with police and Mardi Gras crew.

“About 9pm last night a woman lay in front of a float on Oxford Street, momentarily preventing the progress of the parade,” NSW Police told AAP on Sunday.

“She was later removed from the parade at the request of organisers for breaching the terms of her participation.”

What point the Victorian senator was trying to make eluded spectators, and there was no clue in her first tweet after the incident.

A spokesman for Sydney Mardi Gras confirmed the parade had been interrupted by Senator Thorpe as she attempted to stage a protest.

“While we respect the individual’s right to protest, interrupting the parade in this way has significant implications for the safety of our participants and audience,” the spokesman said.

AAP has contacted the office of Senator Thorpe for comment.

-with AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Riotous rainbow return surges on, after historic Mardi Gras fest
Poor sleep joins list of heart disease signals
New EU sanctions on Russia, demonstrations
trench coat
The trench coat triumphs with its air of nonchalant chic
Pictured is the World Health Organisation logo
Marburg, bird flu and MVE: Why you need to be aware of these viruses
Rolling Stones Beatles
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr record with the Rolling Stones