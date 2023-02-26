Live

Mardi Gras organisers are scratching their heads over Senator Lidia Thorpe’s one-woman protest, which held up the Oxford street parade until police stepped in.

Footage shows her temporarily halting the march while police attempt to move her..

In a video of the incident shared on social media, the independent senator can be seen lying on her back directly in front of a float.

Two police officers then approach Senator Thorpe as the crowd begins to boo.

“Get rid of her! Get rid of her,” a person in the crowd can be heard chanting during the incident.

There's principled protest, and there's "look at me, I'm holier than thee!" Lidia Thorpe disrupting Mardi Gras in pursuit of another cause crosses that line, imo. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/psA0CCqQaK — Andrew Gardiner (@AJGardineresq) February 25, 2023

Senator Thorpe then got to her feet and could be seen talking with police and Mardi Gras crew.

“About 9pm last night a woman lay in front of a float on Oxford Street, momentarily preventing the progress of the parade,” NSW Police told AAP on Sunday.

“She was later removed from the parade at the request of organisers for breaching the terms of her participation.”

What point the Victorian senator was trying to make eluded spectators, and there was no clue in her first tweet after the incident.

Black and brown trans women started the first pride march as a protest against police violence. Today, we still face violence from police. Proud to have joined the #PrideInProtest float in Sydney to say #NoPrideInGenocide, #NoPrideInPrisons, and #NoCopsInPride — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) February 25, 2023

A spokesman for Sydney Mardi Gras confirmed the parade had been interrupted by Senator Thorpe as she attempted to stage a protest.

“While we respect the individual’s right to protest, interrupting the parade in this way has significant implications for the safety of our participants and audience,” the spokesman said.

AAP has contacted the office of Senator Thorpe for comment.

-with AAP