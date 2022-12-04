News State NSW News Sydney News Fisherman swept to his death off Sydney rocks

A fisherman has died after being pulled from the water on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Emergency services were called to Turimetta Headland, Narrabeen, at around 10:45am on Sunday, following reports a rock fisherman had fallen into the water.

The man was winched from the surf by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter which touched down at the nearby Rat Park in Warriewood.

Despite the efforts of paramedics who performed CPR the man died at the scene, police said.

It is understood the man, believed to be in his 70s, was wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command will prepare a report for the Coroner.

-AAP

