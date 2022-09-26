ASIC does not believe Caddick ‘tipped off’

Live

The lead investigator who helped uncover Melissa Caddick’s multimillion-dollar fraud does not believe the conwoman was tipped off before her house was searched.

Isabella Allen from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission led the formal investigation from September 8, 2020, into Ms Caddick’s Ponzi scheme operated under her fake company Maliver.

On September 14, ASIC conducted a telephone interview with one of her investors, Dominique Ogilvie, about the investigation.

“We said if [Ms Ogilvie] were to run into Ms Caddick or have subsequent phone calls or speak to her, she could speak to her freely but keep the contents of our conversation confidential,” Ms Allen said.

Data obtained from Ms Caddick’s mobile phone indicated her searching for shredding services that night, Ms Allen told the NSW Coroner’s Court on Monday.

A day later she booked the services of Shred-X for business document destruction at her home.

Ms Allen said following the extensive search warrant conducted on November 11 at Ms Caddick’s home, her team looked closely at some of the evidence shredded.

She determined it was not the result of her being “tipped off by anyone.”

Meanwhile, Ms Caddick’s luxurious five-bedroom, four-bathroom eastern suburbs home has come on the market, the prime asset in the estate of the 49-year-old, who disappeared on November 12, 2020.

The Dover Heights mansion boasts uninterrupted and expansive views of Sydney Harbour and a “stunning pool”, which receivers hope will fetch at least $10 million.

Ms Caddick paid $6.2 million for the home in 2014.

Bruce Gleeson from Jones Partners, the receivers of Ms Caddick and liquidators of Maliver Pty Ltd said the sale campaign would be conducted via an expressions of interest until October 31.

“We are also well advanced and close to finalising an application to the Federal Court which will seek sale orders regarding the designer jewellery, clothing and artworks,” Mr Gleeson said in a statement on Monday.

In a move designed to deter sticky beaks, would-be buyers will have to stump up a $10,000 refundable deposit before they will be allowed to inspect the property.

The last verified sighting of Ms Caddick was when ASIC and the Australian Federal Police raided her mansion on November 11, 2020.

Ms Caddick’s mother Barbara Grimley holds ASIC responsible for her daughter’s suspected death, saying she was highly distressed during the raid and was not allowed any food or water.

The AFP’s Constable Amelia Griffen shadowed Ms Caddick for the majority of the 12-hour search and confirmed she did make herself food and was allowed to leave the property whenever she wished.

On Monday, Constable Griffen returned to the witness box and reaffirmed she watched Ms Caddick make herself a protein smoothie in the morning.

“I recall having a conversation with her that she was free to roam around the premises if she wished to do so,” Constable Griffen said.

Ms Allen also confirmed during the raid Ms Caddick was observed filing her nails “from time to time”, and taking a nap in the afternoon.

Her husband Anthony Koletti reported the 49-year-old as missing some 30 hours after he said she walked out of their home for the last time on November 12 about 5.30am to “go for a jog”.

In February 2021, Ms Caddick’s decomposing foot encased in an Asics shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast, about 400km south of Sydney.

She preyed on mostly friends and family, and stole up to $30 million between 2013 and 2020, counsel assisting Jason Downing SC earlier told the court.

The inquest before Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan continues.

-with AAP