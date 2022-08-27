News State NSW News Sydney News Man leaps for his life from burning Sydney apartment
Man leaps for his life from burning Sydney apartment

A series of explosions inside a Sydney unit which drove the occupant to leap from a third-storey window have left a man fighting for life in hospital.

Firefighters were called to Trafalgar Parade in inner western Concord shortly after 2am on Saturday, with neighbours reporting hearing loud bangs and windows blowing out.

Crews arrived to discover flames coming from the top floor of the three-storey building and a man inside the engulfed unit jumping to safety. He sustained serious burns and cuts to his head, chest and arms.

An off-duty paramedic treated his injuries before ambulance officers took over and transported him to hospital in a critical condition.

Neighbours managed to evacuate before the blaze took hold.

Police have declared a crime scene at the property and are working with specialist fire investigators to establish a cause.

It’s believed the occupant may have lit a cigarette near the unit’s stove, triggering the blasts.

