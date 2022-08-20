News State NSW News Sydney News NSW police swoop on drug ring’s secret suburban labs
NSW police swoop on drug ring’s secret suburban labs

body bathurst wong
Two men have been charged after a series of police raids uncovered two drug labs, including one in a secret room inside a Sydney home.

The men, 57 and 48, are due to face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday for various offences, including supplying prohibited drugs.

NSW’s anti-bikie police unit, Strike Force Raptor, led Friday’s raids after they received tip-offs in June about a fraud syndicate linked to drug manufacturing.

On Friday morning police searched homes in Earlwood, Haberfield and Drummoyne as well as a storage facility in Gladesville.

The 57-year-old was arrested at the Earlwood home, where police found a drug lab concealed in a secret room.

They also discovered six litres of liquid methylamphetamine, cocaine, ammunition, mobile phones and electronic equipment.

In Drummoyne, police arrested the 48-year-old and seized from his property methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and more than $35,000 cash.

Later on Friday police searched a Homebush property where they found a second drug lab in a shed out back.

Investigations are ongoing.

-AAP

