NSW Police probing wee-hours Sydney fire that left two dead

An early morning house fire has claimed the lives of two people in the southwestern Sydney suburb of Hinchinbrook.

Emergency services were called to a home on Rottnest Avenue about 5.40am on Sunday

Six people including a child were evacuated from the property and treated by  paramedics.

Two people died at the scene, with both yet to be formally identified.

The child was transported to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

Officers from Liverpool Police established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.

An investigation is under way and the cause is yet to be determined.

Reports will be prepared for the coroner.

