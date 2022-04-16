Masked attackers douse woman with acid in Sydney CBD attack

Live

A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected acid attack in Sydney overnight.

NSW Police are investigating the attack which left the 32-year-old woman with injuries to her face.

Emergency services were called to a Haymarket restaurant at 11.15pm on Friday night after the woman sought refuge inside.

Police were told the woman was standing on Dixon Street when a black hatchback pulled up in front of her.

Three men in face masks got out and threw what’s believed to be acid at the woman’s face before they returned to the vehicle and fled.

A crime scene was established with firefighter HAZMAT crews assessing the substance.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers, with detectives to address media later on Saturday morning.

-AAP