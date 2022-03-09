News State NSW News Sydney News Man in Sydney Harbour Bridge crash identified
Man in Sydney Harbour Bridge crash identified

harbour bridge car crash
Three people were injured in Monday's multicar crash.
A distinctive tattoo has helped police identify the driver of a stolen four-wheel-drive involved in a fiery crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as a 19-year-old man from Queensland.

The crash during Monday morning’s peak hour injured three people, including the teenager, who remains in Royal North Shore Hospital under police guard with serious non-life threatening head injuries.

Police say the Toyota Kluger he was driving was stolen just before 7am from the Sydney CBD before it crashed head-on – only minutes later – into a van, flipping and bursting into flames.

harbour bridge crash
Police say they were able to identify the driver after releasing this image of his tattooed arm. Photo: NSW Police

The impact caused the van to bounce, crashing into a third car.

The three drivers were hospitalised and the ensuing carnage closed the bridge for about three hours, causing traffic chaos.

Investigators were able to identify the Kluger driver following a public appeal for information on Tuesday, which included releasing a photo of a distinctive tattoo on the man’s hand.

Police thanked the public and media for their help in identifying the man.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue.

-AAP

Sydney
