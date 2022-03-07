News State NSW News Sydney News Fiery crash closes Sydney Harbour Bridge
harbour bridge car fire
The bridge was closed in both directions after Monday's crash.
A car has burst into flames on the Sydney Harbour Bridge after a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were on scene at the CBD end of the bridge near Circular Quay during peak hour on Monday morning.

NSW Police said they were called to the bridge about 7.10am on Monday, after reports three vehicles had collided. One of the cars flipped and caught fire.

The bridge was closed to traffic in both directions, and the fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.

Two of the drivers – one man and one woman – were taken to hospitals for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Another driver was trapped in his vehicle for some time, before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious, but stable, condition.

NSW Police said they remained on the scene into the morning, with specialist officers from the crash investigation unit to carry out inquiries.

Motorists should expect significant delays, they said.

The NSW Transport Management Centre advised motorists to avoid the area and instead use the Sydney Harbour Tunnel.

-with AAP

