A man is under police guard in hospital after a wild rampage through Sydney’s Inner West marked by smashed cars, injured drivers and passengers.

NSW Police say highway patrol officers first tried to stop a Subaru Outback at Leichhardt just after 6.20am on Saturday, when its driver was seen to run a red light.

The car failed to stop and a chase was initiated before being terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.

After this, the Subaru collided with a Jeep Cherokee, a Toyota Prado, a Honda Civic, a Mazda 6 and a Toyota Corolla near the intersection of Old Canterbury Road, police say.

Officers responded and assisted the occupants of the vehicles, who were treated by ambulance paramedics.

The Jeep driver, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for scans.

The man, 40, behind the wheel of the Toyota was freed from the vehicle and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition, while a male passenger, 45, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for scans.

The drivers of the Honda, Mazda and Toyota – aged 72, 34 and 32 respectively – were assessed at the scene.

The 35-year-old Subaru driver was arrested and taken to St George Hospital, suffering minor injuries. He has since undergone mandatory testing and remains under guard.

-with AAP