Manhunt after woman found dead in Sydney

A man who may have scratches on his face and arms is on the run after a woman he was in a relationship with was found dead in a western Sydney apartment.

Police have released the image of a man in his 20s who they believe is driving a Mitsubishi Fuso tipper truck, NSW registration MAKKAC.

He is 175cm-180cm tall, 80kg-90kg with a muscular/athletic build with black hair, a short beard and moustache and was last seen wearing a black, sleeveless top and jeans.

Police warn the man should not be approached but are urging anyone who sees him to immediately call triple zero.

Parramatta Police Area Commander Superintendent Julie Boon says officers conducted a welfare check on the woman at the unit on Pennant Hills Road at North Parramatta about 4.30pm on Sunday, after a call from concerned relatives.

Officers were forced to break into the unit and found the woman’s body in the bathroom, she said.

Police called in specialist HAZMAT officers from Fire and Rescue NSW who spent several hours at the apartment after discovering dangerous chemicals in the unit.

The woman’s cause if death is yet to be established but a post mortem will be completed either on Monday or Tuesday.

The man police are hunting was in “a domestic relationship” with the victim and there were no children or other people, Ms Boon said.

“He may have scratches,” she told reporters.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity on Sunday to come forward – or anyone who knows the man in the picture to urge him to surrender to police.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14