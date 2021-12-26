News State NSW News Sydney News Sydney hospital bungle sees 400 COVID-positive results issued as negative
Live

Sydney hospital bungle sees 400 COVID-positive results issued as negative

Sydney St Vincent's Hospital miscategorised over 400 tests as negative when they were anything but. Photo: Getty
Live

Sydney’s St Vincent’s hospital has been forced to chase down hundreds of people after it sent out more than 400 incorrect negative COVID-19 results on Christmas Day.

In a Boxing day statement, the hospital said its pathology unit immediately started the process of contacting the positive cases as soon as it became aware of the issue in the morning.

“An emergency response team is now investigating the cause of this mistake, which is believed to be human error,” the statement said.

“We sincerely apologise to all those impacted.”

-AAP

