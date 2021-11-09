Police fatally shoot man at a Sydney home

Live

NSW Police have fatally shot and killed a man after a confrontation in Sydney’s west on Tuesday morning.

Officers visited a home in Seven Hills over an outstanding warrant at about 11.20 am on Tuesday.

In a statement, a NSW Police said officers visited a home on Bulah Way where “a physical confrontation ensued and a man was shot by police.”

Officers conducted CPR until ambulance paramedics arrived, but the man could not be revived. Dozens of police and emergency services were seen in the area after the shooting.

Reports suggest a CareFlight helicopter was seen landing on an oval in Seven Hills near where the shooting occurred.

Several residential streets have also been closed off.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are underway.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission is independently monitoring a review by the NSW Police Professional Standards Command.

– with AAP