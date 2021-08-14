After recording more than 2000 fresh cases in the past week, Saturday’s number has set a new record for case numbers in NSW.

The four deaths were a woman in her 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s.

This brings the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 43 during the current outbreak, with NSW recording 99 overall.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the growing outbreak was an “extremely concerning situation” and told reporters on Saturday travel restrictions would be tightened in greater Sydney effective from Monday.

“You can do activity within your local government area but instead of 10km from your home, it will be 5km from your home and that’s for all of greater Sydney,” she said.

The police presence will also ramp up in affected LGAs, with officers able to impose larger fines of $5000 for breaching public health orders.

“There will be a visible and increased police presence in the affected local government areas including deployment of specialised commands, and including the riot squad, highway patrol, and increased presence more broadly,” Ms Berejiklian said.

An additional 500 ADF personnel will be deployed on top of 300 already in NSW.

Also from next week, people in greater Sydney will need a permit to travel to regional NSW while single people in affected LGAs will need to register their “single buddies”.

Ms Berejiklian told reporters people leaving their house for exercise had to be either actively exercising or supervising children.

“Exercise means exercise, many people know that but unfortunately some people were trying to get around the rules imposed,” she said.

The biggest increases in case numbers in western Sydney were in Blacktown, Doonside, Mount Druitt, Maryland, Guildford and Auburn, the Premier said.

Of the new local cases, 121 are linked to known outbreaks and 345 are under investigation, while 87 people were in the community for all or part of the time they were infectious.

The isolation status of 303 people is also under investigation.

