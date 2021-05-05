City train station locked down for police search

Sydney’s Town Hall busy train station was evacuated on Wednesday morning amid reports of a suspicious package.

The nearby St Andrew’s Cathedral School was also put into into lockdown as police swept the station.

“SACS is in partial lockdown due to a suspicious package found at Town Hall station,” the school said in a text message to parents.

“We will advise when given police clearance.”

City commuters were advised to catch buses instead.

NSW Police confirmed at 11.40am that a police operation was underway at the rail station after an earlier emergency call.

The reason behind the operation was not clear but there were multiple reports of a “suspicious package” and “verbal threats”.

NSW Police confirmed via Twitter they had found nothing suspicious in their sweep of the station.

Trains were running again by 1pm, although there were ongoing delays across Sydney’s rail network.

-more to come